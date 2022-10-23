SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A kickoff time is set for Saturday’s Syracuse-Notre Dame game.

In a tweet from SU Athletics early Sunday morning, it said “ Saturday’s Orange Out vs. Notre Dame will be a noon kickoff on ABC.” The game will be seen on NewsChannel 9.

Syracuse (6-1) is coming off a heartbreaking 27-21 loss to Clemson on Saturday, while Notre Dame (4-3) defeated UNLV 44-21.

Syracuse University is hoping for second straight sellout at the JMA Wireless Dome. A sold out crowd on October 15th saw the Orange beat North Carolina State 24-9.

Notre Dame’s last visit to the Dome was in 2003.