Kidnapper John Jamelske now up for parole

(WSYR-TV) — Serial kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske is up for parole this month.

He will meet with the parole board sometime next week. He is now 85-years-old and was sent to prison 17 years ago for kidnapping five women over the course of 15 years.

He held the women captive in a concrete bunker below his DeWitt home. The women, who were used as sex slaves, were randomly freed.

In April of 2003, the last victim was able to slip away and call for help, leading police right to Jamelske.

He was sentenced 18 to 99 years in prison.