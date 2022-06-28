(WSYR-TV)– For those of you that are looking for a way to beat the heat and make the fourth a fun filled family day, Applebee’s is the place for you!

Participating Applebee’s restaurants throughout Syracuse are offering a deal for children ten and under to eat free on the fourth of July.

The entrees will include the following:

Cheesy pizza

Chicken tenders

Chicken quesadillas

Grilled chicken alfredo

Mac and cheese

Cheeseburger

Corn dog

Chicken taco

Each meal is complete with a side dish, soft drink or juice, and a holiday activity sheet for extra fun.

Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for T.L. Cannon Companies expressed her emotions towards the deal.

“We know that when summer kicks-off, everyone is looking for different things to keep the kids occupied and having fun. We also know that sometimes, we need a moment to slow-down and be together. On the Fourth, you can do both at Applebee’s—enjoy a delicious meal, in the company of your friends and family,” Griffin states.

The participating Syracuse Applebee’s locations include:

Dewitt

Auburn

North Syracuse

Clay/Liverpool

Cortland

The offer is not valid for on-the-go orders and there is a limit of two kids per adult entrée purchase. The only time this offer is available is on July 4.