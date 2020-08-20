Kids In The Classroom in COVID-19: What Parents Need To Know

Sending children back to school during a pandemic can seem stressful and chaotic but Medical Expert Dr. Jana Shaw says there are some key points that parents and their children can all benefit from.
To learn more about the work that Dr. Shaw does at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital as well as all the up to date information on COVID-19 visit Upstate.edu.
