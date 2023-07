SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The famous children’s music group Kidz Bop made an appearance at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, today, July 16.

The concert kicked off at 4 p.m. and was a part of the group’s “Never Stop” tour.

Founded back in 2001, Kidz Bop has now sold over 21 million albums and generated over 4.5 billion streams.

Kidz Bop will keep their tour going in Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday night, July 19.