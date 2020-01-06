Kidz Bop to perform this summer in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Popular kids band Kidz Bop will bring their “Kidz Bop Live 2020” tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.

The concert is set for Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $35 – $55 and can be purchased online at livenation.com, ticketmaster.com or at the Oncenter box office.

