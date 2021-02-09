‘Kinda Nuts’: MOST staff feeling ‘salty’ after finding Mr. Peanut’s NUTmobile blocking parking spaces

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff members of the Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) didn’t have a smooth morning Tuesday after finding a giant peanut blocking their parking spaces in Armory Square.

It wasn’t just any peanut. It was Mr. Peanut’s NUTmobile, whose driver was apparently staying at the nearby Jefferson Clinton Hotel.

Aware that her staff was in a jam, MOST president Lauren Kochian sent out a tweet hoping the vehicle could be moved before her staff and guests got salty.

Hey @MrPeanut @NUTmobile_Tour can you please move this from the @MOSTSyracuse lot? It’s blocking my staff from getting to their spaces. Kinda nuts that someone would think this is ok! 🥜 pic.twitter.com/1RrKJC0wkD — Lauren Anne (@laurenkochian) February 9, 2021

Within the hour, Kochian confirmed to NewsChanel 9 that the vehicle had been moved.

The staff of @MOSTSyracuse did not have a smooth morning. They were in a jam after finding their parking spaces stolen by @MrPeanut’s @NUTmobile_Tour. They were salty until it was moved. I’m jelly I didn’t see it for myself. @LaurenKochian did and said it was “kinda nuts.” pic.twitter.com/AYORobha4g — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) February 9, 2021

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Planters asking for a comment from Mr. Peanut.