‘Kinda Nuts’: MOST staff feeling ‘salty’ after finding Mr. Peanut’s NUTmobile blocking parking spaces

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff members of the Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) didn’t have a smooth morning Tuesday after finding a giant peanut blocking their parking spaces in Armory Square.

It wasn’t just any peanut. It was Mr. Peanut’s NUTmobile, whose driver was apparently staying at the nearby Jefferson Clinton Hotel.

Aware that her staff was in a jam, MOST president Lauren Kochian sent out a tweet hoping the vehicle could be moved before her staff and guests got salty.

Within the hour, Kochian confirmed to NewsChanel 9 that the vehicle had been moved.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Planters asking for a comment from Mr. Peanut.

