SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most of us learn how to ride a bike during our childhood. It’s one of those things we carry with us throughout life, and that’s exactly what kindergarteners at a local elementary school will soon be learning.

A helmet, some knee pads, and a bike is all you need to learn how to ride. It’s one of those lifelong skills we are taught at a young age, and kindergarteners at Walberta Park School in Syracuse will be learning just that.

“In physical education, we tend to look for things that skills can be transferable into the family life, into the community and then the kids can find opportunities within the community to do those and continue to be fit and healthy and have an active lifestyle,” says Kevin Hoag, Physical Education Teacher at Walberta Park School.

Students will be taught how to ride a bike in their physical education class, thanks to the All Kids Bike National Program.

Hoag added, “Kids start with like a strider bike where they just have to learn how to balance and manipulate the bike and move it on their own with their feet, and then those bikes are transferable into pedal bikes.”

From there, children will learn how to pedal, moving their way up through the six to eight week course. NewsChannel 9 asked some of the kindergarteners what they thought about possibly learning how to ride a bike.

“Happy,” says Cal Jackson, kindergartener at Walberta Park School.

Ada Destefano, kindergartener at Walberta Park School said, “Scared.”

Kindergartener Ayad Ayesh said, “Fun.”

Beth Kramer, the principal at Walberta Park School says when she learned about the program through the school’s physical education teacher and was all for it.

“To have the kindergarteners learn how to ride bikes — we just think it’s a lifelong skill that they’re going to be able to have with them, obviously in physical education you want kids to carry that life long skill with enjoying exercise. But I mean, for many people, it could be a mode of transportation and it teaches kids along with that the whole program,” says Kramer.

Once the school receives the funding that’s needed, they’re hoping to begin the program as early as April.

The program’s mission is to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. The program was launched in March of 2018. Currently, there are 515 schools across the U.S. that have implemented the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program.