Kindergartners Shoot For The Stars With Girl Scouts of NY Penn Pathways

The Girl Scouts of New York Penn Pathways are helping young girls get ready for their first day of school. The four part virtual series is a fun way for kindergartners to learn more about Girl Scouts and what school will be like.

For the second session, girls are invited to shoot for the stars to discover the world around them. The four part series runs from July 20 through July 24th from 2pm to 2:45pm. A second session is also planned starting August 18th from 5:30pm0 to 6:30pm.

The program is free to attend and registration is required. To learn more visit GSNYPenn.org and search ‘Make New Friends.’