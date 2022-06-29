(WSYR-TV)– Kinney drugs has opened vaccination appointments up to three and four year-olds and have a method to help children out with the vaccination process.

The following is a list of ways that Kinney Drugs is hoping to help ease the panic when it comes to the receiving the vaccination:

Family appointments : Parents can schedule a single appointment for two children at once.

: Parents can schedule a single appointment for two children at once. Dedicated, longer appointment times : to ensure that children have time to adjust and feel more comfortable.

: to ensure that children have time to adjust and feel more comfortable. Free, optional “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee” experience : Buzzy is a bee shaped device that applies vibration and cold to numb the area and helps take the sting out of the shot.

: Buzzy is a bee shaped device that applies vibration and cold to numb the area and helps take the sting out of the shot. Distraction activities and a small post-shot treat.

The President of Kinney Drugs, John Marraffa, expressed his feelings on the subject, saying, “As a pharmacist and President of Kinney Drugs, I am glad that we are able to vaccinate our pediatric population. Our Kinney pharmacists are committed and determined to help our communities end this pandemic and I am confident that our teams will create a positive experience for children and their parents or caregivers.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for ages 3-4 in New York, click here.