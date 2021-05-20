Kinney Drugs announces ‘VaxtoIt!’ contest to encourage vaccinations to get back to normal

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs announced the “VaxtoIT!” contest that began on Monday, where six winners will be selected over 6 weeks for $500 Visa gift cards and a grand prize. The pharmacy chain hopes to encourage people to get their vaccines so they can get back to doing things they love, and the prizes can help them get “Vax to it!”

To enter, participants ages 18 and up can visit the contest website to share an activity they can’t wait to do again after the pandemic is over. People are encouraged to share activities they can’t do during COVID like going to concerts, family vacations or any other fun activity,

“People have been waiting so long to get back to doing the things they love. Kinney Drugs has been vaccinating people since January, which is definitely helping us kick COVID to the curb, but we thought it would be fun to help six lucky winners achieve their post-COVID dreams!” said Judy Cowden, Senior Director of Marketing & Advertising at Kinney Drugs.

At the end of week six, one grand prize winner will win a $2,500 Visa gift card. To enter, visit KinneyContest.com.