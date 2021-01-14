Kinney Drugs gives 1st vaccine to a familiar face in Onondaga County

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs gave its first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday and the recipient is none other than former Onondaga County Executive, Nick Pirro.

Pirro didn’t receive any special treatment. As a Kinney Drugs customer of the store in the Bayberry area of Liverpool and an 80-year-old, Pirro was lucky to snag one of the 15,000 appointments that were available but now fully booked until more supply arrives.

“We’ve pulled together, in the course of 5 days, full activate 75 Kinney Drug stores across the entire state. An unbelievable accomplishment to go live that quickly with access to every community we serve, probably the proudest moment of my professional career,” said John Marraffa of Kinney Drugs.

For those worried about scheduling their second dose, Kinney Drugs says they set the future appointment for each patient after their first shot.

Click here for Kinney’s question and answer page on the vaccine.