Kinney Drugs hosting vaccination clinic for seniors Sunday at Oncenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs is borrowing Onondaga County’s Oncenter Sunday for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for seniors.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with Kinney pharmacists and staff inoculating eligible seniors, 65 years and older. These are first dose appointments (for those who have not received a vaccine yet) and will be the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

993 appointments will be available. Scheduling for the appointments will begin Thursday. The link to schedule an appointment is expected to go live on Kinney Drugs’ website around noon on Thursday.