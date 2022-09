(WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs told NewsChannel 9 that they hoped to get more Moderna booster vaccines as soon as possible, earlier this month.

As of Thursday, September 29, Kinney Drugs has a supply of the Moderna Bivalent COVID Booster for people ages 18 and up.

This vaccine is for people who already received the primary series of vaccine doses more than two months ago.

You can click here to book an appointment.