GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — With school starting next week, flu season is right around the corner.

Kinney Drugs confirmed Tuesday morning that it has opened flu vaccination appointments at all its pharmacies in New York and Vermont.

According to Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa, R.Ph, health experts are preparing for a harsh flu season.

“Australia is just coming out of its winter flu season, which can be a predictor of what we may experience here in the U.S. Unfortunately, Australia was hit with a wave of flu cases that exceeded its five-year average coupled with a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, raising concerns that we may face a similar ‘twindemic’ here this fall and winter,” Marraffa said in a press release. “It’s especially important that people protect themselves with an annual flu shot I am very proud that our pharmacy teams are prepared with ample vaccine and more comfortable vaccination options.”

The pharmacy chain said it has an “ample” supply of vaccines for ages 2 to 64 in New York, as well as high-dose vaccines for those 65 years or older.

Kinney’s pharmacists are also offering several options to make patients more comfortable. This includes its “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee,” to help take the sting out of shots, needle-free vaccinations and “Vax for the Fam” Family Appointments.

During family appointments, Kinney’s will vaccination up to three people at once during dedicated afterschool appointments and longer appointment times. There are also distraction activities as well as small post-shot treats for children.

Flu vaccination appointments can be made on the Kinney Drugs website.