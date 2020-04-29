Kinney Drugs preparing to administer COVID-19 tests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Saturday, allowing pharmacists in New York State to perform COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

Kinney Drugs has said they will step up and are now getting prepared to administer these tests in the future.

Although the pharmacy is still a few weeks away from being able to perform testing, Kinney Drugs is beginning to work with its state partners to gather all of the supplies needed to administer the tests.

Most importantly, Kinney Drugs needs a steady supply of test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Although the governor’s executive order only applied to diagnostic testing, Kinney Drugs is working to be able to administer COVID-19 antibody testing as well.

“We are working with our state partners to understand exactly what is needed to offer both sets of tests,” Shannon Miller, Kinney Drugs’ Director of Patient Outcomes, said. “For us, our top priority is the safety and health of our customers, patients and employees.”

Diagnostic testing evaluates if someone is currently infected with COVID-19, while antibody testing sees if a person has ever been infected with COVID-19. According to some experts, in order for society to return to “normal,” both tests must be widely available.

Miller says Kinney Drugs and other pharmacies can play an important role in making COVID-19 testing widely available.

“We firmly believe pharmacy is one of the most accessible, convenient places to get testing, along with our pharmacists being one of the most trusted healthcare professionals. So, we definitely want to participate on some level,” Miller said.

In many cases, antibody testing can be done in a normal pharmacy setting, while diagnostic testing will take much more preparation from Kinney Drugs.

Diagnostic testing requires a high level of PPE, and would most likely have to be performed outside of Kinney Drugs in a drive-thru type setting.

Miller did not know, at the time of the interview with NewsChannel 9, which specific Kinney Drugs locations would be able to provide testing in the future. Kinney Drugs also does not have a timeline as to when they expect to administer tests.

“Unfortunately, it’s too early to tell,” Miller said. “We are putting a lot of resources behind investigating our options, so we are making it a priority.”

Kinney Drugs is currently learning more about testing, and are working to develop a plan to make testing available at some of their locations.

“We’re doing our best to look into all of our options, but we know we have good partners in the state, and we are ready and willing to learn what needs to be done,” Miller said.

According to Cuomo, New York State is currently doing more testing than any other country per capita, but testing continuously needs to be improved.

More from NewsChannel 9: