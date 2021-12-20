Kinney Drugs seeing a high demand in at-home COVID-19 test kits

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — With the new Omicron variant, we’re seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, and with Christmas this weekend, many people are looking to get tested before heading home for the holidays.

If you’re looking to get a COVID test for the holidays, pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are offering rapid testing and PCR testing at some of their locations. At Kinney Drugs, PCR testing is available only at specific stores, but there’s now a rush for a different kind of testing.

“We saw a large demand for the PCR test earlier in the fall. There’s still a demand for it. But we still have a lot of open appointments available. People are now kind of rushing out to get the at home test,” says John Marraffa, President of Kinney Drugs.

Kinney Drugs is now seeing a big demand for at-home test kits.

“I’d say that we’re in a pretty good position with the quantity that we have. But a lot of things could possibly change with the new mandate coming out for the January 15th, for them to be covered by all insurers,” says Marraffa.

Many turning to at-home test kits, since results typically come back within 10 to 15 minutes. While a PCR test can take a day or two.

“We send the results out, we send them out. So it takes about three to five days. Typically they’re coming back a little bit earlier. But the estimated arrival is three to five days,” says Marraffa.

Right now, they’re being done through the pharmacy’s drive-thru.

Marraffa added, “Its all through the drive-thru. So they show up at our pharmacy drive-thrus at the time of their appointment, and then our employees walk them through the steps. So its a self collection. So the patient collects the sample themselves and they put it in their reagent and then they deposit their reagent in the receptacle or the bin that the employee gives.”

WellNow Urgent Care is also offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at select locations.