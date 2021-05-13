Kinney Drugs to Partner with Onondaga County to vaccinate anyone 12yrs old and older

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Thursday that Kinney Drugs will partner with Onondaga County Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 12-years-old and older. 

“It is great when our community partners come together to accomplish the incredibly huge goal of vaccinating every resident in our community who is eligible for a vaccine. The vaccine is our answer to fight this virus and continue down the path to economic recovery,” McMahon said.

The clinic will be held Saturday, May 15 from 2p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oncenter Convention Center. Make an appointment on their website. Appointments for vaccines can also be found at vaccines.gov

