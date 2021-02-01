Will COVID-19 vaccine appointments be cancelled due to bad weather?

(WSYR-TV) — Will your COVID-19 vaccine appointment be cancelled due to bad weather?
Kinney Drugs said they plan to continue vaccinating people according to their schedule.
Despite this, if you are unable to make your appointment, the company will make every effort to reschedule as soon as possible.
This all depends on vaccine allocations.
Read the full statement from Kinney Drugs below:
“We realize that the snowy weather forecast has folks nervous. While Kinney’s plan is to continue to vaccinate people according to our current appointment schedule, if someone cannot make their vaccination appointment due to inclement weather conditions, we will make every effort to reschedule them as soon as possible, as vaccine allocations allow. It’s important that everyone stay safe!”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2 at multiple state-run sites will be postponed due to the weather.
Upstate state-run mass vaccination sites in Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Utica, Syracuse, and Rochester will open with a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Appointments that were previously scheduled before 10 a.m. at these sties will be rescheduled for later in the day.
This winter storm is already producing large amounts of snow and creating dangerous travel conditions, and it is expected to continue into tomorrow. For the safety of both workers and individuals scheduled to receive a vaccination, we will be postponing appointments for tomorrow at several vaccination sites that are being impacted by the storm. To be clear — no one is losing an appointment — they will all be rescheduled when conditions are safer.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App