Will COVID-19 vaccine appointments be cancelled due to bad weather?

(WSYR-TV) — Will your COVID-19 vaccine appointment be cancelled due to bad weather?

Kinney Drugs said they plan to continue vaccinating people according to their schedule.

Despite this, if you are unable to make your appointment, the company will make every effort to reschedule as soon as possible.

This all depends on vaccine allocations.

Read the full statement from Kinney Drugs below:

“We realize that the snowy weather forecast has folks nervous. While Kinney’s plan is to continue to vaccinate people according to our current appointment schedule, if someone cannot make their vaccination appointment due to inclement weather conditions, we will make every effort to reschedule them as soon as possible, as vaccine allocations allow. It’s important that everyone stay safe!”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2 at multiple state-run sites will be postponed due to the weather.

Upstate state-run mass vaccination sites in Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Utica, Syracuse, and Rochester will open with a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Appointments that were previously scheduled before 10 a.m. at these sties will be rescheduled for later in the day.