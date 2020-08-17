Kirk Park, Onondaga Park pools closing early for the season due to mechanical issues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kirk Park and Onondaga Park pools are closing for the season at the end of Monday due to mechanical issues.
Schiller Pool and Thornden Pool will close on Wednesday as originally planned. If you would like to take advantage of swimming at those two pools, reservations for the next two days are still being taken.
The four pools were able to open largely in part to donations from members of the community.
There has been no opening day set for indoor pools yet.
