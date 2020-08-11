Kitten tests positive for rabies in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A kitten has tested positive for rabies in the City of Rome. Multiple pets and humans were exposed to the kitten and are currently receiving treatment.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at (315) 798-5064 or log onto their web site at https://www.ocgov.net//oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies.