SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — David Hoyne and his wife have been serving green cheer and authentic tastes of Ireland for over 20 years. This weekend for them is like Christmas.

“The parade is great. We always supported it from day 1. There are lots of places I think he works today where you cannot have a parade. There was a time where no Irish need applies, so we’re past that, and the actual parade does a great job of celebrating Irish heritage,” Hoyne said.

Because of COVID, they missed out on all that the last two years, and it wasn’t easy.

“We are still hiring, we are pretty much almost there, but we have been busy, so we are looking to add some more people, and it’s an interesting time with all of the different shortcomings that we’ve had as of right now, but I think restaurants have shown resiliency in the last couple of years, to say the least,” Hoyne said.

A new beginning that is two years in the making.