Knights of Columbus hands out coffee & donuts to Syracuse Police officers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Knights of Columbus handed out coffee and donuts to Syracuse Police officers on New Year’s Eve.
As state troopers manned DWI checkpoints, they were treated to some hot coffee and donuts.
State Police are setting up checkpoints throughout the state — a reminder to celebrate responsibly and to not drink and drive.
