Know How You Can Help on World Suicide Prevention Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

According to the Center for Disease Control, Suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States in 2018. It was the second leading cause of death among those ages 18 to 34.

Today, on World Suicide Prevention Day, experts say it’s important to not only talk about suicide and how we can all help but also to know the signs and symptoms too. It’s also important to note that there is help for those who are struggling.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255. You can also text 838255.

