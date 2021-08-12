Know the signs of heat exhaustion as temperatures climb

(WSYR-TV) — As high temperatures continue into the week, it’s important to prioritize your heart health. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are both preventable illnesses if you pay attention to your body’s signals.

Headaches, heavy sweating, cold and moist skin, dizziness, and fainting are all symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Another red flag to look out for is if your skin is warm and dry, and you notice that you are not sweating.

“Those are signs of something that is seriously wrong, you need to seek medical attention, heat stroke means you are overheating and you need help,” said Kristy Smorol, Communications Director at the American Heart Association.