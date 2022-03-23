SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After the investigation into the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks from Palermo, the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is telling neighbors to “say something if they see something.”

The Executive Director, Colleen Merced, said it’s important to build relationships with children especially school employees, because then they know the child well enough to see when something could be wrong. “A child’s behavior, if their behavior has changed, if they’ve become more withdrawn, if they’ve become more aggressive, those are different kinds of behaviors that could be associated with something that’s going on at home.”

Merced said to also look out for depression, anxiety, and change in appearance. The Chief Assistant District Attorney and Chief of the Special Victims Bureau, Jarrett Woodfork, said every phone call and every report made, matters. “Based off of victims, children, and people with disabilities, the investigation, the information comes in various stages and we don’t always have individuals that speak for themselves and that’s when we all come in and collect everything we can to see if we can determine what happened.”

Woodfork says some of the best evidence comes from witnesses. “I think it’s just really important that if you see something, say something. If you have a concern it’s better to make a hotline and maybe it’s nothing than to wait and something even more dramatic happens,” said Merced.

Hotline to report: https://www.mcmahonryan.org/learn-about-abuse/suspect-abuse/