Knowing the Warning Signs of Strokes on World Stroke Day

October 29 World Stroke Day and strokes are the fifth leading cause of death among Americans. Nearly eighty percent of strokes are preventable by living a healthy lifestyle and making healthy choices like good diet and regularly exercising, but being prepared in the event of the unfortunate event can help with your chances of survival and recovery.

If you think someone is having a stroke, think F.A.S.T. to spot signs and to know when to get help:

– (F) Face drooping

– (A) Arm weakness

– (S) Speech difficulty

– (T) Time to call 911

For more information on how to help loved ones or yourself, visit Stroke.org.