Kolb scheduled to be arraigned for DWI on Thursday

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb will be arraigned for DWI charges.

He was arrested on New Years Eve for driving while intoxicated and according to the police report he blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

Police say Kolb was driving his state-owned SUV when it slid into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor.

According the police report, Kolb initially blamed his wife. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Victor Town Court at 12:30 p.m.