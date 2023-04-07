SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a community effort from members of the Konosioni Masonic Lodge, the Easter holiday just got a little bit brighter.

Friday, April 7, volunteers packed nearly 100 Easter baskets for CNY families in need.

“We’re here to help,” Organizer Joe Walker said. “We’ve done well but it’s our turn to giveback and reach back.”

Baskets were filled with everything from fruits, vegetables, candy and hand sanitizing wipes.

The giveaway is a tradition 42 years in the making, and something families look forward to every year.

“Hunger has no color, hunger has no nationality,” Walker said. “If somebody in you family is hungry you don’t hold on to what you have, you make a longer table and put everything out that you have so everybody gets to eat.”

Families that signed up for one could pick up their basket at Syracuse Northeast Community Center.