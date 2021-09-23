Korean War veteran from Cayuga accounted for, DPAA says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Thursday that Army Private Donald A. Fabrize, 17, of Cayuga, New York, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Sept. 21, 2020.

In July 1950, Fabrize was a member of Company B, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division and was reported killed in action on July 16 during battle defending, then withdrawing from, positions along the Kum River in South Korea, according to the DPAA.

His remains could not be immediately located or recovered. The Army deemed Fabrize non-recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

A set of remains, designated Unknown X-36 Taejon, buried in the United Nations Military Cemetery at Taejon, in the vicinity of the Kum River, sometime between July and September 1950 was repeatedly examined during and just after the war to attempt an identification, but ultimately was designated unidentifiable.

The remains were later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In July 2018, DPAA historians and anthropologists proposed a plan to disinter and identify the 652 Korean War unknown burials from the Punchbowl, including 53 recovered from the UNMC Taejon and Taejon area. X-36 was disinterred July 16, 2019, as part of the Korean War Identification Project, and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Scientists from DPAA used dental, anthropological, and chest radiograph analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence to identify Fabrize’s remains, officials said.

Fabrize’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Fabrize will be buried in May 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.