SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Popular bands KoRn and Staind will play at the St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheatre on August 25, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

This will be just one of many musical acts coming to the amphitheater, including Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and more.

General tickets for the KoRn and Staind concert go on sale Friday at noon and can be purchased on the amphitheater’s website.