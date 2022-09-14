SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The La Festa Italiana event is back and set to begin on September 16 in front of City Hall in downtown Syracuse.

In order to set the event up, present, and breakdown the event, the following streets will be closed:

Festival set-up in the lot adjacent to the KeyBank Building on Montgomery and East Washington Streets will begin the morning of Thursday, September 15.

9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, the 300 block of East Washington Street, from Montgomery Street to South State Street.

1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, Montgomery Street, from East Washington Street to East Fayette Street.

5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, the 200 block of East Washington Street, east of the KeyBank drive-through to State Street.

5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, Montgomery Street, from East Water Street to East Washington Street.

5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, Market Street, from East Washington to East Water Street.

All streets will be reopened for public transportation on September 19.

What is at this event?

The event will have games, food, and plenty of entertainment throughout the three days.

A bocce tournament will take place on September 17, beginning at 9 a.m., and cash prizes will be up for grabs for the top three teams.

The cash prizes include:

1st place- $240 per team

2nd place- $200 per team

3rd place- $140 per team

There will also be a meatball eating contest during the event, the exact date is yet to be determined. The prize for the contender who eats the most meatballs is a $500 donation to his/her favorite charity.

A full list of entertainment for each day of the event is provided below:

Friday, September 16

Saturday, September 17

Sunday, September 18

Below is a list of food vendors that will be onsite throughout the duration of the event: