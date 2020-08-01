La Liga will be handing out face masks, hand sanitizer, food on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse neighbors on the Westside who are in need of face masks, hand sanitizer and food will be in luck on Saturday.

La Liga, the Spanish Action League of Onondaga County, will be handing out face masks, hand sanitizer and food on Saturday morning.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to Noon in the parking lot of La Liga.

If you plan on attending, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

