Laci’s Tapas Bar closing for good on Dec. 19

(WSYR-TV) — Laci’s Tapas Bar announced on Facebook on Sunday morning that they would be closing for good on Dec. 19.

Laci’s Tapas Bar owner Laura Serway took to Facebook to let loyal customers know of the closing.

She posted the following video along with the post:

“I have the most amazing team in the world and they have been so supportive of this operation,” Serway said in the video.

She told customers that if they have a gift card to come in right away to use it. They will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Dec. 19.

You can make reservations by clicking here.