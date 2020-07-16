Laci’s Tapas Bar eyes July 30 opening with many menu changes and health upgrades

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laci’s Tapas Bar in Syracuse’s Hawley Green neighborhood is about to open its doors for the first time in months.

The restaurant has tentatively set July 30 to reopen and the plan is to welcome patrons three days a week to start. Lunch on Thursday and Friday, tapas Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Owner Laura Serway says she wants to start small with so much uncertainty still concerning COVID-19.

“Maybe I’m just too crazy, about making sure the T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted,” Serway tells NewsChannel 9.

It’s her 10th year owning Laci’s and she says reopening during a pandemic has to be done very carefully.

“It’s all about safety. I go through that restaurant everyday. And I have people there at least once or twice a week change this, fix that, move this,” she says.

The restaurant has added a number of health and safety features she explains: “We’ve gone through and changed out the system for the air filtration, we’ve got the UV lights going in. We’ve got a specific person called the sanitation guru. I’ve made a boatload of changes to be positive safety is the number measure.”

Serway just got approval for an outside tent to give her more room, but since tables need to be socially distanced she’s not necessarily gaining more seats.

It’s safety first, but she says reopening has to make economic sense right now. Soon after the state went on pause, Laci’s tried a to-go menu, but quickly shut it down because, at best, the operation was breaking even.

“I’ve been crystal clear to our constituents that, listen folks July 30 may come and go. My goal is July 30 but if those numbers don’t work there’s no sense putting good money after bad.”

The time off has given Serway and her staff time to change up the lunch menu, jazz up the tapas menu, as well as the wine and cocktail menu.

“I’m going to take the time to turn this silver lining platinum. So when you walk into Laci’s you see we’ve changed, you see that we’ve upgraded and you feel safe and secure we have your best interest in mind,” she tells NewsChannel 9.

Including making sure all her staff has been certified by the State Restaurant Association Serve Safe class.