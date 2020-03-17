Closings
Laci’s Tapas Bar sets up drive-thru option

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the coronavirus preventing people from dining in, area restaurants are coming up with new ways to keep business going.

At Laci’s Tapas Bar on Catherine Street in Syracuse, they’ve come up with a drive-thru option.

Customers will call in their order ahead of time, give the restaurant time to prep it and then drive up and have it brought out.

You take your instinct and ask how best can I help people? Because at the end of the day, I just want people to be able to eat and pay their bills. So, if that’s what this means for me to step out on a limb and do a drive-thru or do a lunch business, things that we’ve never done, we’re gonna do it because I wanna make sure everyone in this kitchen gets paid.

Laura Serway, owner of Laci’s Tapas Bar

They have also sectioned off their parking lot, so it’ll be easier for customers to pick up their orders.

