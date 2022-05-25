SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laci’s Tapas Bar, a beloved restaurant in the Hawley Green neighborhood of Syracuse that permanently closed at the height of the pandemic, will reopen under new ownership.

DeWitt dermatologist Brian Raphael and his wife Michal have purchased the restaurant concept and real estate from former owner Laura Serway.

Serway will continue with the restaurant as a consulting partner.

The couple credits their interest in the business on being regular customers with cherished memories of special celebrations at the restaurant and subsequent disappointment of its closure in 2020.

They hope to reopen in August.

Raphael will continue his day job as a dermatologist at Empire Dermatology, relying on a management team to oversee the restaurant.

Anthony Diruzzo has been hired to manage the restaurant and Fallon Moen, who worked for the original Laci’s, will return as a manager.

Reservations for the new Laci’s Tapas Bar will open in June. To start, the restaurant will be open Wednesday through Saturday nights.

