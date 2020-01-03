Lady Antebellum coming to The Amp

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to their website, country music supergroup Lady Antebellum is coming to our area.

The group is set to play St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on September 6th.

There is no ticket information available yet.

