Lady Antebellum coming to The Amp

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to their website, country music supergroup Lady Antebellum is coming to our area.
The group is set to play St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on September 6th.
There is no ticket information available yet.
