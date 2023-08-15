NEW YORK (WWTI) – Witness the escape artist who surpassed Harry Houdini’s record for completing the most Water Torture Cell escapes, Lady Houdini makes her Great New York State Fair debut.

Lady Houdini will perform twice each day during the State Fair and will lead this year’s showcase of grounds entertainment acts, which includes a mix of new acts, fan favorites, and requested returns.

Spectators can expect to witness Lady Houdini hold her breath for five minutes underwater while breaking free of obstacles, including padlocks, handcuffs and leg shackles; starting Wednesday, August 23, she will perform two shows daily in the Central Park area, located across from the Poultry Barn.

Joining Lady Houdini in this year’s showcase of grounds entertainment acts:

“ Groovy” Guy Collins — Who started on the streets of Paris — juggles, unicycles and walks on ropes all while performing some mischievous magic. He’ll be at The Fair, from Wednesday, August 23 through to Monday, August 28, with three performances each day;

Rock-It The Robot — A gentle giant that stands nine feet tall and walks, talks and rocks, with a built-in sound system, he can interact with fairgoers through conversation, song, and dance. HE can be found between The Exposition Center and The Midway every day around 12 p.m., 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.;

The Sea Lion Splash Show — Starring Californian and South American Sea Lions, the 45-minute Sea Lion Splash Show will be educational and entertaining; there are three shows scheduled Monday through Friday, with an extra show added on for Saturday and Sunday;

Hollywood Racing Pigs — Facing off in races three times a day, you can catch them race in The Family Fun Zone;

Steve Trash, Eco-Magician – The 'Rockin' Eco Hero and PBS host mixes his passions for magic, music and ecology to deliver a show packed with laughs; He'll be on the Empire Theater Stage every day at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Except for Friday, August 25, when Steve Trash will perform along The Colonnade between the Science & Industry Building and the Dairy Products Building;

Hilby — Promises juggling, circus skills, impeccably timed comedy and poetry-in-motion from the top of a unicycle, he returns to The Fair on Tuesday, August 29, with shows at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.;

Bandaloni the One-Man Band – Playing the hits on his all-encompassing musical machine, The Granpod, with humor and novelty tricks tossed in, you can find him every day of The Fair behind the Horse Barns around 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and

Birds of Prey — Witness the majestic birds and learn about them through daily demonstrations scheduled for 11 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Activities of interest, a complete schedule and a guide to find all Grounds Entertainment Acts are provided on a special map called Showcase of Stars: Entertainment at The Fair.

The Great New York State Fair opens Wednesday, August 23, and continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

All grounds entertainment acts and performances are included in admission to The Fair. A full schedule of The Fair’s daily events is available on The Fair’s website. Admission tickets are on sale now and are $6 for adults and free for individuals who are aged 12 and under or ages 65 and older.