(WSYR-TV) — Central New York loves its apples and this weekend is what some may call the “Super Bowl” of apples. The LaFayette Apple Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, and this year they are celebrating nearly 50 years of festivities.

The festival is a hugely popular event in Central New York. It brings the community together and promotes our local farm products across the Syracuse area.

In celebration of the 50th year of existence, there will be a fireworks display starting at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, Oct. 8. This is technically the 49th LaFayette Apple Fest since the 2020 celebration was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The festival will include all sorts of apple-themed foods, including apple popcorn, candy apples, apple cider milkshakes, apple muffins, apple fritters, caramel apples, and apple pies from St. Joseph’s Church.

Entertainment includes family fun, rides, food vendors, shops, animals, and much more all weekend long.

The LaFayette Apple Festival is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The apple pancake breakfast starts at 7 a.m. on both days.

To learn more, visit LaFayetteAppleFest.org.