Lafayette Apple Festival canceled this year

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Lafayette Apple Festival has been canceled for this year.

This year would have been their 48th anniversary and, while organizers feel terrible, everyone’s safety is their first concern.

You know we’re talking 20 to 25-thousand people on our weekend down there. Maybe there’s be more this year because people are pent up. Maybe there would be less. I’m not sure, but it would have been really, really difficult

Dave Knapp — Chairman, Onondaga County Legislature

Knapp said that such large crowds would have required a mass gathering permit from New York STate.

The Apple Festival would have taken place on Columbus Day weekend. They plan to be back on in 2021.

