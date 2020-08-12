LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Lafayette Apple Festival has been canceled for this year.
This year would have been their 48th anniversary and, while organizers feel terrible, everyone’s safety is their first concern.
You know we’re talking 20 to 25-thousand people on our weekend down there. Maybe there’s be more this year because people are pent up. Maybe there would be less. I’m not sure, but it would have been really, really difficultDave Knapp — Chairman, Onondaga County Legislature
Knapp said that such large crowds would have required a mass gathering permit from New York STate.
The Apple Festival would have taken place on Columbus Day weekend. They plan to be back on in 2021.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lafayette Apple Festival canceled this year
- Splash Park in Fulton hosts grand opening on Wednesday
- Possible COVID-19 exposure at Utica bar
- Aerial spraying of Cicero Swamp to happen Wednesday night
- Employee at Apizza Regionale tests positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App