LaFayette Apple Festival gearing up for weekend return

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The LaFayette Apple Fest is back this weekend from October 9-10, after a year off due to the pandemic.

The 48th annual festival starts Saturday at 9 a.m., and will run through Sunday afternoon. According to the apple festival’s website, there will be a cider mill for a hands-on look at how apple cider is made, a Country Apple Gift Shop, an apple sampling station, and fresh apples and cider for purchase.

The festival offers attractions such as rides, games, crafts, pony rides and even a petting zoo. Live entertainment including music and storytelling is also scheduled for the festival.

Food at the fall-themed event can be found in the Kountry Kitchen and The Donuts n’ Dumplings barn, that will offer treats such as apple pies, apple dumplings, apple turnovers, cider donuts, and ice cream. The Festival Food Court will feature local vendors as well.

Festival organizers recommend festival-goers wear masks in all the buildings and tents regardless of their vaccination status.

Admission will cost $6, and kids 12 and under get in for free. Parking is also free. Learn more about the festival here.