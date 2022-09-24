LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Lafayette community will be coming together to celebrate the 49th annual Lafayette Apple Festival.

The extravaganza will kick off on October 8 and will have an assortment of artists, crafters, activities, games, and rides for all ages.

The event will last the weekend from October 8 to October 9.

The weekend festivities will begin each day with an apple pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m.

A firework display will close out the night on Oct. 8 and is planned to begin around 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Some events that will be happening throughout the weekend include the following:

Apple Pie Baking Contest

Friday, October 7, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Red Apple Barn

Requirements: Anyone may enter a traditional 2 pastry crust apple pie, in a DISPOSABLE pie tin. Please fill out the attached form and include it with your entry. If the form is not completed prior, please bring a 4″ by 6″ card including the name, phone number, and an ingredients list with the pie.

Prizes: Awards & ribbons to the best 3 pies in each category.

JR—elementary and high school

SR—over 18 years old

For additional information on this, people are encouraged to contact Pam Brunet at (315) 430-5367.

To enter the contest, you must bring your pie to the festival grounds between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday before the start of the festival.

Thomas LaClair Classic 10K

(Getty Images)

Start Time: 9 a.m.

Registration opens: 7:30 a.m.

Pre-registraion: $45, day of cost is $50

T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 100 registered participants.

For further information on the 10k, contact Teresa Mech by emailing thomaslaclairclassic@gmail.com.

Aside from the contests, there are plenty of activities for those young and old.

According to the Festivals website, the following events will be available on both days:

The Midway

At the Midway, there will be rides and games for both children and adults. Tickets for the rides can be purchased at the ticket booths along the Midway.

Some midway rides include a merry-go-round, a Ferris wheel, kiddie rides, and much more.

There will be carnival games along the midway as well which will offer prizes for those who win.

Concession stands will be set up throughout the area and will be offering beverages and fair food as well.

Crafts

The event’s website says that close to 500 skilled craftsmen will be on-site, displaying their work throughout 1,500 feet worth of tents.

There is no exact description as to what will be offered at each location.

Pony Rides

Pony rides will be offered between the Quonset building and the main entrance of the Donut n’ Dumplins barn.

Pony rides will be limited to four guests at a time.

Entertainment

All live entertainment will be found in the Quonset building. Local performers such as musicians and storytellers will be on-site, performing on both days.

Farming and Agriculture

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill schools will be hosting their own Maple Syrup Exhibit and sale. They will be displaying their knowledge about the maple syrup-making process and showing how it is done.

The CNY Farm Bureau will be selling flavored milk, and vegetables, and will be offering horse-drawn wagon rides.

Petting Zoo

Another family favorite that is returning to the Lafayette Apple Festival is the Petting zoo! Kids have the ability to feed or pet sheep, goats, and other animals on site!

Other attractions to keep an eye out for will be the cider mill and the Apples and Cider location. At each location, visitors will be able to have a taste of freshly made cider and taste some locally grown apples, perfect for apple pie!

Kountry Kitchen:

Located behind the Donuts N’ Dumplins barn

Apple pies

Apple dumplings

Apple turnovers

Cider donuts

Ice cream

Donuts N’ Dumplins:

Fresh apple cider donuts

Dumplins

Apple Pie

Apple Turnovers

Hot mulled cider

Cold cider

Festival Food Court:

Vendors include local civic organizations

The Apples and Cider facility:

Located at one at the west end of the food court and at the apple sales building just past the entrance gate by the parking lot.

Pecks of apples

Pints, quarts, or gallons of cider

The apple sample station:

Located in the large red building facing Rt. 20 between the gift shop and the Cider Mill.

Allows guests to sample different varieties of locally grown apples and also educates visitors.

Offers tips on which apples are best for baking, snacking, or even putting in salads.

A complete list of food vendors is listed below:

A gift shop can also be found at the large red building facing route 20. Festival T-Shirts, sweatshirts, hats, hand crafted pottery, and more can be purchased here.

For further information visit Lafayetteapplefest.org.