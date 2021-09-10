LaFayette apple orchard Beak & Skiff earns ‘Best Apple Orchard in America’ distinction from USA Today

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — The surge in patients seeking emergency treatment for COVID-19 has forced some hospitals to accept help from National Guard troops trained in medical care.

One such hospital — Piedmont Fayette near Atlanta — has had to open overflow areas, including putting emergency room beds in what had been a lobby. The hospital now has 24 Guard members deployed to help the overworked doctors and nurses.

"We're experiencing high volumes of very sick individuals," said Merry Heath, chief nursing officer at the hospital. " She said the hospital has a normal capacity of 282 patients but now has 317 beds occupied by patients.