LaFayette Central School District voters approve $8.6M capital project

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Dec. 10, LaFayette Central School District voters approved the district’s $8.6 million capital project referendum.

The projected cost for the project totals $8.6 million, but is expected to have no local tax impact.

The project has three primary goals:

  • Improving air quality to create healthier environments
  • Upgrading facility infrastructure
  • Educational program enhancements

There were 110 voters in favor and 13 voters opposed. They approved the following:

Grimshaw Elementary School

  • Repairing pavements to fields
  • Structural repairs to kitchen flooring
  • Septic tank replacement
  • Repairs to loading dock
  • Alternates: Ceiling abatement, gym divider replacement, cafeteria terrazzo refinishing

The goal is to modify and improve the airflow and add air conditioning in the building’s cafeteria, gym and second-floor classrooms. The Library Media Center is also scheduled for an upgrade.

Junior/Senior High School

  • Repairs to auxiliary gym roof
  • Water heaters
  • Sewage treatment plant
  • Potential alternates: Masonry restoration, library carpet replacement, cafeteria terrazzo refinishing
  • Improvements to the Trades/STEAM classrooms that will meet current and future program needs

Modifications will also be made to the HVAC systems in several areas of the building, which will improve airflow.

Funds have also been allocated for the creation of an Academic Hall of Fame in the lobby near the auditorium.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected