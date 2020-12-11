LaFayette Central School District voters approve $8.6M capital project

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Dec. 10, LaFayette Central School District voters approved the district’s $8.6 million capital project referendum.

The projected cost for the project totals $8.6 million, but is expected to have no local tax impact.

The project has three primary goals:

Improving air quality to create healthier environments

Upgrading facility infrastructure

Educational program enhancements

There were 110 voters in favor and 13 voters opposed. They approved the following:

Grimshaw Elementary School

Repairing pavements to fields

Structural repairs to kitchen flooring

Septic tank replacement

Repairs to loading dock

Alternates: Ceiling abatement, gym divider replacement, cafeteria terrazzo refinishing

The goal is to modify and improve the airflow and add air conditioning in the building’s cafeteria, gym and second-floor classrooms. The Library Media Center is also scheduled for an upgrade.

Junior/Senior High School

Repairs to auxiliary gym roof

Water heaters

Sewage treatment plant

Potential alternates: Masonry restoration, library carpet replacement, cafeteria terrazzo refinishing

Improvements to the Trades/STEAM classrooms that will meet current and future program needs

Modifications will also be made to the HVAC systems in several areas of the building, which will improve airflow.

Funds have also been allocated for the creation of an Academic Hall of Fame in the lobby near the auditorium.