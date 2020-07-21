Lafayette CSD Class of 2020 donates senior class funds to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the Lafayette Central School District’s Class of 2020 had to cancel its senior trip, they took the opportunity to do some good.

On Monday, they donated the $1,300 to the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. The graduating class, led by its class officers, said this was a great way to put the money they earned to good use.

It felt good to do something and to give back, especially during these tough times. Knowing we were able to make such a big donation for us, that was a lot of money and I was happy and everyone else was happy to do something good with it and to give back to people who are in need.

Marissa Evans — Class President

