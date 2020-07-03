LaFayette fireworks show limited to 500 vehicles

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firework shows are going to be far and few between in New York State due to COVID-19 restrictions this year. One display in LaFayette is still on schedule to light up the night sky on Saturday, but with less people in attendance.

The LaFayette Fireworks Show at the Apple Festival Grounds was planning to allow over 1,000 cars through the gates on the Fourth of July, but the New York State Health Department has put a limit on the number of vehicles permitted to see the show.

According to the state health department, only 500 cars will be allowed to see the fireworks show, and it will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

Cars will be spaced apart, social distancing rules will be in place and masks need to be worn when you are away from your vehicle.

The gates for the firework show open at 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, but the firework display won’t kick off until about 9 p.m.

