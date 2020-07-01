LaFayette hosting drive-in fireworks display on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are so many cancelled fireworks shows this year, but one show still goes on. This Saturday, LaFayette is hosting a drive-in fireworks display in the same parking lot off of Route 20 where thousands flock each fall for the apple festival.
There will be live music, food trucks, and other fun, all with room to social distance. Make sure you wear your mask if you head out there. They’ll start parking cars at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.
For more information about any other local fireworks displays, click here.
