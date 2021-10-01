Lafayette Superintendent helps out with student transportation during driver shortage

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across New York State, a school bus driver shortage is putting districts in a bind.

At Lafayette Central School District, the answer to a driver shortage was to solicit the Superintendent.

Jeremy Belfield got a call from the District Transportation Supervisor that he didn’t expect.

“The first words out of his mouth are always ‘Would you like to drive bus today?’ and I tell him I am happy to do whatever you need me to do,” Belfield said. “One day he said ‘I’m not joking I need you to go drive.'”

Belfield can’t drive a bus, but didn’t need to. Using one of the district’s SUVs he took two students to and from Bishop Ludden.

“It was the best two hours of my day,” Belfield said with a big smile.

Other employees in the district office have also shifted gears and helped out on the same route.

“Had we not had folks that wanted to help out and pitch in with transporting students we might have had to switch to remote instruction just because we weren’t able to transport our students,” Belfield said.

It appears Belfield’s time as a driver will be a brief one. Lafayette has been able to secure four more drivers for buses and transportation vehicles.

He added he’s not the only superintendent in Central New York stepping up to drive students.