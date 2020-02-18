Lake effect returns to CNY Wednesday and Thursday, alerts issued

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch for lake effect snow has been issued for parts of central New York Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. The counties included are Wayne, northern Cayuga, and Oswego.

Cold air returns to central New York starting Wednesday afternoon and by the evening a northwesterly wind will cross Lake Ontario. That means lake effect squalls will come off the southeast end of the lake and will be close to Syracuse at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The lake effect may have a connection to Lake Huron which could enhance the snow.

In the squalls, snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible with near visibility.

Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches is possible for most in the Watch area but localized amounts approaching 10 inches are possible.

Lake effect is expected to weaken and move south of Syracuse midday Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the POSSIBILITY for winter weather that could have a significant impact.

